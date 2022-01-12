Video: Inter Milan draw level before the break in Supercoppa Italiana clash

Inter Milan are back in the game after Lautauro Martinez’s penalty kick cancelled out Juventus’s opener.

Weston McKennie had headed us into the lead just 10 minutes earlier after Morata had found him open inside the box, but our lead was short-lived unfortunately.

De Sciglio’s tackle brought down Perisic on the edge of the box to give away the penalty for the league champions, and Lautauro Martinez made no mistake in beating Perrin from the spot.

An emphatic spot kick from Lautaro Martínez to level it up! 💥 This Derby d'Italia is definitely delivering so far 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZPM8E3AbNK — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) January 12, 2022

IT'S LAUTARO TIME 🔥🙌🔥🙌 Se puso nervioso desde el punto de penalti. ¡Empata el Inter! ¡Disfruta de la #Supercoppa de Italia en #DAZN! 🏆 🇮🇹 #InterJuve pic.twitter.com/DuY3CQg7Lt — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) January 12, 2022

This was the last goal of the half, teeing us up for further excitement in the coming 45 minutes, with both sides having played positively in the opening half.

Could it be written in the stars that one of our subs come on to steal the show in Moise Kean or Dybala?

Patrick