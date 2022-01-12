Videos

Video: Inter Milan draw level before the break in Supercoppa Italiana clash

January 12, 2022 - 8:56 pm

Inter Milan are back in the game after Lautauro Martinez’s penalty kick cancelled out Juventus’s opener.

Weston McKennie had headed us into the lead just 10 minutes earlier after Morata had found him open inside the box, but our lead was short-lived unfortunately.

De Sciglio’s tackle brought down Perisic on the edge of the box to give away the penalty for the league champions, and Lautauro Martinez made no mistake in beating Perrin from the spot.

This was the last goal of the half, teeing us up for further excitement in the coming 45 minutes, with both sides having played positively in the opening half.

Could it be written in the stars that one of our subs come on to steal the show in Moise Kean or Dybala?

