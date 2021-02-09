Video: Inter Milan go so close to levelling against Juventus

Juventus will feel rather lucky to still be ahead in their two-legged Coppa Italia clash with Inter Milan.

Christian Eriksen took a free-kick from right on the edge of our box, thanks to Alex Sandro’s dangerous tackle, and it looked scarily likely to find it’s way into the net.

The ball was hit at pace, and on course for Romelu Lukaku, but he mistimed his jump and the connection wasn’t great, and manages to go past the post and out for a goal kick.

#CopaItaliaTVC 🏆| ⏱| 25’ AVISA LUKAKU.

El Belga estuvo a punto de convertir el primer gol a favor del Inter. Lo pasa mal la Juve. ⚽️ @juventusfcen 0-0 @Inter

📺| @TelecadenaHon 📲| https://t.co/UfHBCKJdLg pic.twitter.com/pGOmB5ywWa — Deportes TVC (@DeportesTVC) February 9, 2021

My heart was in my mouth as I watched it go agonisingly by the post, and this game has really come alive since.

Patrick