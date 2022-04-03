Juventus boss Max Allegri is seen to be furious after his side were left trailing 1-0 just before half-time, with Inter Milan given two opportunities to score from the penalty spot.

Calhanoglu was the man to find the net, but the initial penalty was saved by Wojciech Szczesny, with the referee initially blowing for a free kick to Juve after the first penalty, before VAR spotted De Ligt clearly inside the box when the kick was initially taken.

Pictures courtesy of Dazn

The frustration comes from the initial penalty we imagine however, with the contact seeming extremely limited in real time as Alvaro Morata and Alex Sandro both having surrounded Denzel Dumfries on the edge of the box.

There is plenty of time for us to set things right however, having had the better chances in the initial 45 minutes.

