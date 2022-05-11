Video: Inter Milan stun Juventus with a great early strike

Juventus have not had the ideal start to the match after Nicolo Barella fired his diagonal effort into the far top corner of the goal after just six minutes of play.

The Old Lady will now need to fight their way back into the game after the early setback, as we look go get back on the right track as we look to defend our Coppa Italia title from last season.

There can be little complaint about the goal however, with the goalkeeper without any chance of getting near the pinpoint strike, but we need our side to pick themselves up quickly here.

WHAT A GOAL! 😱😱 A piece of brilliance from Nicolò Barella to give Inter an early lead in the Coppa Italia final 🔵⚫ pic.twitter.com/AFTsVijeXz — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) May 11, 2022

Pictures courtesy of L’Equipe

Can we fire ourselves up to get ourselves back into this quickly?

Patrick