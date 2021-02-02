Video: Inter Milan take an early lead over Juventus

Inter Milan have taken the lead against Juventus early into the Coppa Italia tie, with Lautauro Martinez breaking the deadlock inside the opening 10 minutes.

The Old Lady will be cursing their luck after the Nerazzurri scored with that effort, with Gigi Buffon reaching the effort, only to fail to get enough on it to stop it.

Lautaro Martinez y su gol favorito. Anticipo y definición de primera 👏 pic.twitter.com/dYAwLyr6im — Leandro Adonio Belli (@LeandroAdonio) February 2, 2021

Juventus have plenty of time to get back into the matchup, but the early goal will certainly put us on the backfoot.

Patrick