Video – Inter president visits Juventus hotel in Rome ahead of Coppa Italia final

May 11, 2022 - 3:30 pm

While the evening is expected to bring some fireworks in a tense Derby d’Italia affair, things were surprisingly amicable throughout the day between Juventus and Inter.

Prior to the Coppa Italia final which will be held later this evening, Inter president Steven Zhang paid Juventus a visit in the club’s hotel in Rome and held a meeting with his counterpart Andrea Agnelli.

A circulating video shows Agnelli and Zhang sharing a hug before the latter left the hotel.

