Videos

Video: Inter take the lead over Juventus thanks to Dzeko

October 24, 2021 - 8:25 pm

Edin Dzeko has put his Inter Milan side ahead to end Juventus run of clean sheets.

The Old Lady had won their last four matches without response, but will now have the challenge of having to overturn a deficit against a seasoned Inter side.

The Nerazzurri had started the brighter, but just as Juve had began to settle into the game, Hakan Calhanoglu took a snap-shot from just outside the box which deflected off the defender and kissed off the crossbar, falling into the path of Eden Dzeko to poke home into the open net.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

Things have been pretty even since the goal, and I certainly wouldn’t be expecting this to finish 1-0 at present

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Inter Juventus

Confirmed Juventus team to take on Inter Milan in Derby D’Italia clash

October 24, 2021
Allegri Ronaldo

Max Allegri opens up on what he demands post-CR7 from his players

October 24, 2021
allegri

Allegri insists that Inter are ‘favourite for the scudetto’ ahead of clash

October 24, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.