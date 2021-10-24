Video: Inter take the lead over Juventus thanks to Dzeko

Edin Dzeko has put his Inter Milan side ahead to end Juventus run of clean sheets.

The Old Lady had won their last four matches without response, but will now have the challenge of having to overturn a deficit against a seasoned Inter side.

The Nerazzurri had started the brighter, but just as Juve had began to settle into the game, Hakan Calhanoglu took a snap-shot from just outside the box which deflected off the defender and kissed off the crossbar, falling into the path of Eden Dzeko to poke home into the open net.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

Things have been pretty even since the goal, and I certainly wouldn’t be expecting this to finish 1-0 at present

Patrick