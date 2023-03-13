Video – Inzaghi and Davids combine for the goal of the day

On this day in 1999, Juventus hosted Udinese at the Stadio delle Alpi. The home side broke the deadlock through Daniel Fonseca, but the Zebrette replied via Roberto Sosa.

Nevertheless, birthday boy Edgar Davids provided an exquisite corner kick for Filippo Inzaghi who struck the volley home to give the Old Lady all three points.

“Super Pippo” then wildly celebrated with his teammates, including a young Thierry Henry who eventually left towards North London following a short spell in Turin.