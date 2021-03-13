Video – Inzaghi’s volley against Udinese is the goal of the day

On this day in 1999, Juventus welcomed Udinese on the Stadio delle Alpi.

Paulo Fonseca opened the scoring for the Old Lady in the first half, but Roberto Sosa equalized for the visitors early in the second half.

Nonetheless, Edgar Davids’ corner kick went over the defense, only to find Filippo Inzaghi who sent it home with a vicious volley.

This beautiful strike ended up being the difference between the two sides, as it ended 2-1 for Carlo Ancelotti’s men.