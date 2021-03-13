Club News

Video – Inzaghi’s volley against Udinese is the goal of the day

March 13, 2021 - 9:45 pm

On this day in 1999, Juventus welcomed Udinese on the Stadio delle Alpi.

Paulo Fonseca opened the scoring for the Old Lady in the first half, but Roberto Sosa equalized for the visitors early in the second half.

Nonetheless, Edgar Davids’ corner kick went over the defense, only to find Filippo Inzaghi who sent it home with a vicious volley.

This beautiful strike ended up being the difference between the two sides, as it ended 2-1 for Carlo Ancelotti’s men.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

ronaldo

Conflicting reports from Spain regarding Ronaldo’s return to Madrid

March 13, 2021
pogba

Report reveals the salary that Juventus are willing to offer for Pogba

March 13, 2021
ramos

Video – Ramos believes that Ronaldo can handle the criticism

March 13, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.