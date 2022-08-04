McKennie
Video – Is Weston McKennie the most irreplaceable USMNT player?

August 4, 2022 - 10:00 pm

As the World Cup edges closer, Futbol Americas pundits Seb Salazar and Herculez Gomez discuss who is the most irreplaceable player in the American squad.

For Gomez, Weston McKennie is the clear choice, as the Juventus midfielder provides different layers which is unmatched by any of his teammates. The analyst also highlights the USMNT’s abysmal record in the absence of the Texan.

Nonetheless, Salazar disagrees with his colleague’s choice, instead opting for Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic.

