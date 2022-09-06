Video – It gets worse for Juventus as Mbappe grabs a second

Kylian Mbappe is on one tonight against Juventus at the Parc des Princes this evening in the Champions League.
The Frenchman has doubled PSG’s lead with his second goal of the evening and Juve needs to be careful that this does not turn into a rout.
It was another well taken goal but questions do have to be asked about Juventus’s marking.
Juve has had their chances in all fairness but right now they are well and truly up against it.
HE'S DONE IT TWICE! KYLIAN MBAPPE! 💥 pic.twitter.com/ExtHij5a7r
— UCL on Paramount+ ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 6, 2022
Mbappe is ridiculous.
It could be a very long night for Juventus.#PSGJuve pic.twitter.com/38SJPGp1t8
— Sacha Pisani (@Sachk0) September 6, 2022
4 Comments
don`t worry, allegri will say we played well., and the brand fans and employee channels will say that it`s everyone`s fault but Lord Octagon`s.
its true lol
beppe will defense him, everybody blaming locatelli and held paredes as man of the match or second coming of zeus
anyone who says allegri out is called childish or we don`t understand football. it`s the official channel so of course we cannot criticise Our Lord Octagon hehehe * house on fire meme * everything is ok, guys.
better coach would have got a result. These players are good enough.