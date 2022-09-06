Mbappe
Video – It gets worse for Juventus as Mbappe grabs a second

September 6, 2022 - 8:32 pm

Kylian Mbappe is on one tonight against Juventus at the Parc des Princes this evening in the Champions League.

The Frenchman has doubled PSG’s lead with his second goal of the evening and Juve needs to be careful that this does not turn into a rout.

It was another well taken goal but questions do have to be asked about Juventus’s marking.

Juve has had their chances in all fairness but right now they are well and truly up against it.

 

4 Comments

    Reply martinn September 6, 2022 at 8:52 pm

    don`t worry, allegri will say we played well., and the brand fans and employee channels will say that it`s everyone`s fault but Lord Octagon`s.

      Reply juvemania September 6, 2022 at 9:06 pm

      its true lol
      beppe will defense him, everybody blaming locatelli and held paredes as man of the match or second coming of zeus

    Reply martinn September 6, 2022 at 8:54 pm

    anyone who says allegri out is called childish or we don`t understand football. it`s the official channel so of course we cannot criticise Our Lord Octagon hehehe * house on fire meme * everything is ok, guys.

    Reply martinn September 6, 2022 at 10:02 pm

    better coach would have got a result. These players are good enough.

