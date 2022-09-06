Video – It gets worse for Juventus as Mbappe grabs a second

Kylian Mbappe is on one tonight against Juventus at the Parc des Princes this evening in the Champions League.

The Frenchman has doubled PSG’s lead with his second goal of the evening and Juve needs to be careful that this does not turn into a rout.

It was another well taken goal but questions do have to be asked about Juventus’s marking.

Juve has had their chances in all fairness but right now they are well and truly up against it.

HE'S DONE IT TWICE! KYLIAN MBAPPE! 💥 pic.twitter.com/ExtHij5a7r — UCL on Paramount+ ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 6, 2022