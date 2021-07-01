Video – Italian journalist pondering if Chiellini should start against Belgium

After a big performance in the opening fixture against Turkey, Giorgio Chiellini was injured during Italy’s second Euro 2020 match against Switzerland.

Whilst the Juventus captain is supposedly fit again and ready to go, Italian journalist, Gabriele Marcotti wonders if Roberto Mancini should risk him in the quarter finals encounter against Belgium.

Gab says that Francesco Acerbi – who has been deputized for Chiellini alongside Leonardo Bonucci – would be a good match against Romelu Lukaku, whilst Inter’s Alessandro Bastoni could also represent a good option given the fact that he trains alongside the Belgian giant on daily basis.

As for Chiellini, Marcotti feels that a physical battle against the towering Lukaku could go badly for the veteran defender following his latest injury.