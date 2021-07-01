Bonucci Chiellini
Club News

Video – Italian journalist pondering if Chiellini should start against Belgium

July 1, 2021 - 10:30 pm

After a big performance in the opening fixture against Turkey, Giorgio Chiellini was injured during Italy’s second Euro 2020 match against Switzerland.

Whilst the Juventus captain is supposedly fit again and ready to go, Italian journalist, Gabriele Marcotti wonders if Roberto Mancini should risk him in the quarter finals encounter against Belgium.

Gab says that Francesco Acerbi – who has been deputized for Chiellini alongside Leonardo Bonucci – would be a good match against Romelu Lukaku, whilst Inter’s Alessandro Bastoni could also represent a good option given the fact that he trains alongside the Belgian giant on daily basis.

As for Chiellini, Marcotti feels that a physical battle against the towering Lukaku could go badly for the veteran defender following his latest injury.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

“You know what it means to sign an NDA” – Agnelli explains his row with Ceferin

July 1, 2021
Chiesa

The Top 10 most valuable Italy players – Juventus star at number one

July 1, 2021
John Elkann

Italian journalist expects Juventus to dominate again following capital increase

July 1, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.