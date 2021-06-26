Videos

Video: Italy saved by VAR as Austria goal ruled out

June 26, 2021 - 9:47 pm

Italy thought they had fallen behind when Mirko Arnautovic headed beyond Gigio Donnarumma, but VAR had other ideas.

It was a close call, and one which the linesman had missed, but the Video Assistant Referee took it’s time before denying the former West Ham forward the goals.

Pictures courtesy of ZDF

Italy still need to find a way to break down their rivals however, and don’t appear to be enjoying themselves at present.

Will the Azzurri find that all-important winner?

Patrick

1 Comment

    Reply martinn June 26, 2021 at 10:01 pm

    well it was offside. Italy not doing well, be surprised if they progress, tbh. Chiesa might save them, but why wasn`t he and Locastelli on for the second half??

