Video: Italy send a warning to rivals with second goal of the game

Italy have doubled their lead against Turkey this evening, in a match that they have dominated from kick-off.

Anybody doubting the Azzurri’s credentials will be taking note of this performance, as they have completely nullified a talent-filled Turkish side, whilst looking dangerous in attack.

Ciro Immobile this time was the man to get on the scoresheet after Domenico Berardi forced Merih Demiral into an own goal, and I certainly wouldn’t back against us getting another before the time runs out.

Pictures courtesy of TVPSport

Should Italy be amongst the favourites to lift the trophy?

Patrick