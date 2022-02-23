Video – Italy Women reach Algarve Cup final with Juventus star on target

On Sunday, Italy Women maintained their perfect run in the Algarve Cup with a second win in as many matches.

The Azzurre broke the deadlock against Norway thanks to Valentina Giancinti.

Afterwards, two Juventus stars combined for Italy’s second. Cristiana Girelli’s lovely backheel put Arianna Caruso through, and the latter made no mistake in front of goal.

The Scandinavians pulled one back before the halftime whistle, but the Italians maintained their lead until the end.

Italy will now face Sweden in the tournament’s final on Wednesday.