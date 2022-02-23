Italy Women
Club News

Video – Italy Women reach Algarve Cup final with Juventus star on target

February 23, 2022 - 1:30 am

On Sunday, Italy Women maintained their perfect run in the Algarve Cup with a second win in as many matches.

The Azzurre broke the deadlock against Norway thanks to Valentina Giancinti.

Afterwards, two Juventus stars combined for Italy’s second. Cristiana Girelli’s lovely backheel put Arianna Caruso through, and the latter made no mistake in front of goal.

The Scandinavians pulled one back before the halftime whistle, but the Italians maintained their lead until the end.

Italy will now face Sweden in the tournament’s final on Wednesday.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

serie a

Report reveals unusual Serie A schedule for 2022/23 campaign

February 23, 2022

Video – On this day, Ronaldo’s two headers brushed aside Crotone

February 22, 2022
rovella

Juventus still facing plusvalenza investigations for two exchange deals

February 22, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.