Video: Italy’s Chiellini denied by top save

Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini came close to opening the scory for Italy this evening, but Turkey’s Uğurcan Çakır was equal to it.

The Azzurri have been on top since kick-off, but have so far failed to get our efforts on target, forcing the goalkeeper to make just one save from our eight efforts thus far.

There is plenty to feel upbeat about after half an hour’s action however, and I certainly wouldn’t back against our side breaking the deadlock any time soon.

Pictures courtesy of BBC

Patrick