Bonucci Chiellini

Video: Italy’s Chiellini denied by top save

June 11, 2021 - 8:35 pm

Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini came close to opening the scory for Italy this evening, but Turkey’s Uğurcan Çakır was equal to it.

The Azzurri have been on top since kick-off, but have so far failed to get our efforts on target, forcing the goalkeeper to make just one save from our eight efforts thus far.

There is plenty to feel upbeat about after half an hour’s action however, and I certainly wouldn’t back against our side breaking the deadlock any time soon.

Pictures courtesy of BBC

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Images: Italy v Turkey Confirmed Teams for Euro 2020 curtain-raiser

June 11, 2021
Griezmann

Barcelona offering one of their superstars to Juventus

June 11, 2021

Italy v Turkey Predicted Team & Build-up to Euro 2020 curtain-raiser

June 11, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.