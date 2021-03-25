Video – Journalist believes Juventus should keep Dybala rather than Ronaldo

The Athletics’ David Ornstein hosted Italian football specialist James Horncastle on his podcast.

The Serie A correspondent discussed some of the the most important topics at the moment related to Juventus.

Naturally, the future of Cristiano Ronaldo took a large chunk of the talk.

Whilst Ornstein pointed out that finding a buyer for the Portuguese would be a tough task considering his enormous salary, Horncastle believes that Paulo Dybala should be the one pushed to become the face of the club going forward.