Club News

Video – Journalist believes Juventus should keep Dybala rather than Ronaldo

March 25, 2021 - 9:00 pm

The Athletics’ David Ornstein hosted Italian football specialist James Horncastle on his podcast.

The Serie A correspondent discussed some of the the most important topics at the moment related to Juventus.

Naturally, the future of Cristiano Ronaldo took a large chunk of the talk.

Whilst Ornstein pointed out that finding a buyer for the Portuguese would be a tough task considering his enormous salary, Horncastle believes that Paulo Dybala should be the one pushed to become the face of the club going forward.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Gravenberch

Super-agent could help Juventus in their pursuit of Dutch youngster

March 25, 2021

Buffon ready to renew with Juve – Here’s the next records in his sights

March 25, 2021
ramsey

Wales NT coach: “Ramsey’s injury more serious than we initially thought”

March 25, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.