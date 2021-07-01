Cristiano Ronaldo
Video – Journalist expects Juventus to struggle in finding buyer for Ronaldo

July 1, 2021 - 3:45 pm

Cristiano Ronaldo’s potential departure from Juventus has been one of the main sagas of this summer transfer market.

According to French journalist Julien Laurens, Juventus would be willing to sell Cristiano Ronaldo, but they will struggle to find him a buyer.

The Portuguese star still has one year in his contract, and the astronomical figures that he’s currently earning in Turin (31 million euros as net wages) will be hard to match by any potential suitor.

    Reply martinn July 1, 2021 at 3:54 pm

    yep there`s a chance we are lumbered for the last, greedy season; destroying our morale , reputation and team.

