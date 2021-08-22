Video: Juan Cuadrado doubles Juventus’s lead over Udinese

Juventus have moved 2-0 up over Udinese inside the opening half-hour of the match to give Max Allegri the perfect start to his return as manager.

The Old Lady started the match with the early goal with Cuadrado involved in the build-up to Dybala’s early strike, and he has now found himself on the scoresheet himself.

Apart from the goals, Udinese have actually been on top, with us scoring from our first two attempts on goal, although it isn’t unusual for teams to pick up their game when trailing, but the second goal will likely hurt the home team.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

How many more should we expect today?

Patrick