Juan Cuadrado has put Juventus 2-0 up over Bologna with just 20 minutes left on the clock.

It was a fine effort from the Colombian, who started today’s match at right-back in the absence of Danilo, proving his worth to the team time and time again.

Pictures courtesy of BeinSport

There was just over an hour between the two strikes, with Alvaro Morata opening the scoring inside the opening 10 minutes of play, but we can feel more comfortable with a two-goal lead to play out.

Patrick