Club News, Serie A, Videos

Video – Juan Cuadrado puts Juventus back in front at the end of the first half

May 15, 2021 - 6:00 pm

Absolutely brilliant goal from Juan Cuadrado.

Juventus so needed this after Romelu Lukaku levelled the game up from the penalty spot after Ronaldo had given Juve the lead and what a fantastic goal it was.

It came from the last kick of the first half deep into injury time and the former Chelsea man made no mistake with a blaster of a goal.

Watch the video yourselves below, you don’t need me to tell you how good it was when you can see for yourselves.

