Video – Juan Cuadrado puts Juventus back in front at the end of the first half

Absolutely brilliant goal from Juan Cuadrado.

Juventus so needed this after Romelu Lukaku levelled the game up from the penalty spot after Ronaldo had given Juve the lead and what a fantastic goal it was.

It came from the last kick of the first half deep into injury time and the former Chelsea man made no mistake with a blaster of a goal.

Watch the video yourselves below, you don’t need me to tell you how good it was when you can see for yourselves.