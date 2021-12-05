cuadrado
Video: Juan Cuadrado scores spectacular goal with corner kick

December 5, 2021 - 8:03 pm

Juan Cuadrado has scored from the opening goal of the game for Juventus, smashing the net directly from the corner kick.

The Colombian showed great technique to score in the top-right corner of the goal with his effort from the set piece, giving the Old Lady the perfect start to the game.

It had been a strong start from our side before the goal, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see us score another one or two before we get to the break with the pace the team is showing at present.

Pictures courtesy of BeinSports

Could that be a potential Puskas nominee?

Patrick

