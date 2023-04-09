cuadrado
Club News

Video – Juan Cuadrado takes the Career quiz after 300th Juventus appearance

April 9, 2023 - 8:00 pm

After making his 300th appearance for Juventus, Juan Cuadrado took a career quiz with the club’s official YouTube channel. The 34-year-old has been a part of the Bianconeri squad since his arrival in Turin back in 2015.

The Colombian scored 26 memorable goals for the club, with several coming against Inter. He picked his scorcher in Samir Handanovic’s goal as his favorite Juventus goal.

The winger also named Paul Pogba, Danilo and Alex Sandro as his closest friends at Continassa.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

McKennie USA

Leeds United have made their decision on Weston McKennie’s future

April 9, 2023
Lazio Rabiot

Opinion: Three takeaways from Juve’s defeat at the hands of Lazio

April 9, 2023
Rabiot

Rabiot’s scoring charts and the most interesting stats from Lazio-Juventus

April 9, 2023

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply Ashfaque1329 April 9, 2023 at 8:07 pm

    Dinolegri’s favorite extinct grandpas Sandro and Cuadrado the culprits for the goals once again…Sandro has been done for years and Cuadrado has never been smart…his brain and feet have always been on different levels…well…Dinolegri’s decisions…somebody kick Sandro, Cuadrado, Dinolegri and his traitor sickbed errandboy MDS out of Turin…please Juve fans in Turin..protest…kick them out

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.