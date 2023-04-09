Video – Juan Cuadrado takes the Career quiz after 300th Juventus appearance

After making his 300th appearance for Juventus, Juan Cuadrado took a career quiz with the club’s official YouTube channel. The 34-year-old has been a part of the Bianconeri squad since his arrival in Turin back in 2015.
The Colombian scored 26 memorable goals for the club, with several coming against Inter. He picked his scorcher in Samir Handanovic’s goal as his favorite Juventus goal.
The winger also named Paul Pogba, Danilo and Alex Sandro as his closest friends at Continassa.
1 Comment
Dinolegri’s favorite extinct grandpas Sandro and Cuadrado the culprits for the goals once again…Sandro has been done for years and Cuadrado has never been smart…his brain and feet have always been on different levels…well…Dinolegri’s decisions…somebody kick Sandro, Cuadrado, Dinolegri and his traitor sickbed errandboy MDS out of Turin…please Juve fans in Turin..protest…kick them out