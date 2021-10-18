Video: Juan Cuadrado’s thunderbolt is today’s Juventus #GoalOfTheDay

Juan Cuadrado scored a stunning strike for Juventus against Lyon in the group stages of the Champions League five years ago to this day.

The Colombian has been an integral player for the Old Lady since joining from Chelsea back in 2015, and will be difficult to replace when he finally hangs up his playing boots.

This was one of his most special goals since joining, showing his amazing dribbling ability as well as a strike that would have taken some stopping.

The 33 year-old continues to play a key role in our side, and we can only hope that he has some more of these special moments left that we can enjoy together.

Patrick