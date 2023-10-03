On Sunday, Atalanta and Juventus played out a miserable stalemate that left fans worldwide bored and unsatisfied by the lack of action.

For his part, football journalist Julien Laurens discussed how bad the match was during “The Gabs & Jules Show”. The Frenchman describes the encounter as two hours he’ll never get back.

He suggests that the absence of some key players like Dusan Vlahovic and Arek Milik may have impacted the affair, but the two clubs should have done better either way.