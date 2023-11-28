After settling for a draw in the first Derby d’Italia of the season, Juventus and Inter maintained the status quo on top of the Serie A table. The Nerazzurri are still leading the race by two points.

During the Gabs & Jules show, French journalist Julien Laurens insists the Bianconeri will go all the way until the end in their Scudetto battle against the Nerazzurri.

Laurens also explains how Sunday’s showdown began on an exciting note before fading into a cagey tactical contest in the second period.