Video: Juve erupts as Morata claims victory in injury time

Juventus have claimed all three points against Ferencvaros with their winning goal in the dying moments of the match.

Alvaro Morata started the match on the bench, most likely due to playing heavily since joining the club and could have done with some rest, but Pirlo had to call upon him in search of the win.

The Spaniard did not let the side down when Juan Cuadrado burst in behind the defence, and puts the cross in the perfect spot for Alvaro to head home.

Alvaro Morata with a BIG goal in injury time! pic.twitter.com/uk7r1hdeIO — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) November 24, 2020

Morata has done it! 🙌 Juventus advance to the knockout stage. pic.twitter.com/WrDzHch98q — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) November 24, 2020

Juventus will now be in the hat for the next round along with Barcelona, Seville and Chelsea, and will be able to relax for the remaining group games after some crazy fixture congestion.

Patrick