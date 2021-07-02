Euro 2020, Videos

Video: Juve pair combine for Italy goal but VAR has other ideas

July 2, 2021 - 8:20 pm

Juventus pair Giorgio Chiellini and Leo Bonucci combined to score for Italy, but VAR denied us the lead over Belgium at Euro 2020.

The Old Lady pairing have been club and country’s first choice in recent seasons, and they have been proving exactly why they deserve to continue in defence despite their advancing years.

The pair had just combined to try and put us into the lead less than 15 minutes into the quarter-final clash also, but VAR moved to rule it out for offside.

Pictures courtesy of BeinSport

The decision was obviously the correct one, but I can’t help but feel the goal will still give us a little edge as we look to pursue the opening goal.

Patrick

