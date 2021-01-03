Video: Juve saved by VAR as De Paul opener denied

Rodrigo de Paul had thought he’d given his Udinese side an early lead against Juventus, a side who have been linked with his signature, only for VAR to overturn the goal.

The Argentine midfielder has strongly been linked with the exit door in recent windows, and those rumours are showing no signs of going away as he continues to impress for his side.

It was actually a really neatly taken opener, with Udinese breaking free down the right-flank before finding Rodrigo free near the penalty spot to place the ball beyond Wojciech Szczesny, but you can’t disagree with VAR…

Rodrigo De Paul scores for Udinese 👀 #LUFC pic.twitter.com/gm2nlj8Shc — Talk About Leeds 🏆 (@talkaboutlufc) January 3, 2021

This certainly wasn’t the ideal start to the match, nor to the new year, but there should be enough time for us to settle and turn this result around.

Patrick