Videos

Video: Juve saved by VAR as De Paul opener denied

January 3, 2021 - 8:08 pm

Rodrigo de Paul had thought he’d given his Udinese side an early lead against Juventus, a side who have been linked with his signature, only for VAR to overturn the goal.

The Argentine midfielder has strongly been linked with the exit door in recent windows, and those rumours are showing no signs of going away as he continues to impress for his side.

It was actually a really neatly taken opener, with Udinese breaking free down the right-flank before finding Rodrigo free near the penalty spot to place the ball beyond Wojciech Szczesny, but you can’t disagree with VAR…

This certainly wasn’t the ideal start to the match, nor to the new year, but there should be enough time for us to settle and turn this result around.

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

juventus v udinese

Confirmed Juventus team to face Udinese

January 3, 2021
Giroud

“I will just carry on like this and try to keep it up.” Giroud sends a message to Juventus on his availability

January 3, 2021

Top man missing from Juventus squad to face Udinese

January 3, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.