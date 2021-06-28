sandro
Video: Juve signed legend Del Piero #OnThisDay in 1993

June 28, 2021 - 1:02 pm

Alessandro Del Piero signed for Juventus on this famous day back in 1993, and went onto become one of (if not the) best player of our history.

The Italian had no interest in leaving the club until he no longer believed he could play at the top of the game, and graced our club with 19 amazing years of exceptional talent, scoring over 200 league goals in the process.

Juventus official Twitter account moved to dedicate some special mentions for the legend, while linking to a highlight reel of his also.

Can anyone come close to Del Piero in what he gave to Juventus on the pitch?

