Video: Juve signed legend Del Piero #OnThisDay in 1993

Alessandro Del Piero signed for Juventus on this famous day back in 1993, and went onto become one of (if not the) best player of our history.

The Italian had no interest in leaving the club until he no longer believed he could play at the top of the game, and graced our club with 19 amazing years of exceptional talent, scoring over 200 league goals in the process.

Juventus official Twitter account moved to dedicate some special mentions for the legend, while linking to a highlight reel of his also.

#OTD in 1993, @delpieroale signed for Juventus! ✍️⚪️⚫️ The rest is a beautiful history….. ❤️ — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) June 28, 2021

Can anyone come close to Del Piero in what he gave to Juventus on the pitch?

Patrick