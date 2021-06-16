Euro 2020

Video: Juve target Locatelli opens the scoring for Italy v Switzerland

June 16, 2021 - 8:33 pm

Italy have taken the lead half-way through the first-half against Switzerland thanks to Juventus target Manuel Locatelli.

The Azzurri have been in fine form again this evening, after a wholly dominant win over Turkey on Friday, they have come out this evening with a similar impetus.

It has been one-way traffic since kick-off, and while Giorgio Chiellini just had a goal disallowed for hand-ball in the build-up, there was nothing to deny us the opener this time around.

Pictures courtesy of ESPN

TuttoSport(via IlBianconero) states that Locatelli’s move to Juve is almost certain, with Radu Dragusin likely to be used as a makeweight in the deal.

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Bonucci Chiellini

Video: Chiellini denied opening Italy goal before leaving the field

June 16, 2021

Image: Confirmed Italy team for Euro 2020 clash with Stitzerland

June 16, 2021

Italy v Switzerland Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI

June 16, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.