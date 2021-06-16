Video: Juve target Locatelli strikes again for Italy

Manuel Locatelli has doubled Italy’s lead over Switzerland this evening, adding to his goal in the initial 45 minutes also.

The Sassuolo midfielder has already done enough to convince Juventus to take note, with many outlets including Gianluca Di Marzio claiming we are closing in on his signature.

Today’s performance will certainly not have lowered his stock either, adding this fine strike to his lovely team goal from earlier on.

Pictures courtesy of ESPN

If Locatelli had any doubters left, I think they may have left the building…

Patrick