Video: Juve target Robin Gosens smashes home for Germany

Atalanta’s Robin Gosens has been linked with a move to Juventus this summer, and his thunderbolt for Germany will not have put the Old Lady off.

The left-back has enjoyed an impressive season in Serie A, helping his side to finish third in the division, whilst losing the Coppa Italia final may have left a sour taste in the mouth.

He’s now preparing to take on the European Championships however with his country, and his goal in their final warm-up match will certainly not have hurt his chances of starting during the upcoming tournament.



Pictures courtesy of L’Equipe

Should Juve firm up their interest in the attacking full-back?

Patrick