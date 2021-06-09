Video: Juve target Robin Gosens smashes home for Germany

Atalanta’s Robin Gosens has been linked with a move to Juventus this summer, and his thunderbolt for Germany will not have put the Old Lady off.
The left-back has enjoyed an impressive season in Serie A, helping his side to finish third in the division, whilst losing the Coppa Italia final may have left a sour taste in the mouth.
He’s now preparing to take on the European Championships however with his country, and his goal in their final warm-up match will certainly not have hurt his chances of starting during the upcoming tournament.
Pictures courtesy of L’Equipe
Should Juve firm up their interest in the attacking full-back?
Patrick
2 Comments
Juventus should go for him & less talk Alex Sandro is now so slogish in our defence
Yes and rid of Sandro. We’ve known this a long time!