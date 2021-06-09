Videos

Video: Juve target Robin Gosens smashes home for Germany

June 9, 2021 - 7:30 am

Atalanta’s Robin Gosens has been linked with a move to Juventus this summer, and his thunderbolt for Germany will not have put the Old Lady off.

The left-back has enjoyed an impressive season in Serie A, helping his side to finish third in the division, whilst losing the Coppa Italia final may have left a sour taste in the mouth.

He’s now preparing to take on the European Championships however with his country, and his goal in their final warm-up match will certainly not have hurt his chances of starting during the upcoming tournament.


Pictures courtesy of L’Equipe

Should Juve firm up their interest in the attacking full-back?

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Belotti

“It sounds impossible to me,” Torino patron refuses to sell to Juventus

June 9, 2021
conte

Max Allegri’s job has become easier now that Conte is gone

June 9, 2021

Video – Pinsoglio’s fine save against Bologna in Juve’s last match of the season

June 8, 2021

2 Comments

  • Avatar
    Reply Okwe June 9, 2021 at 8:50 am

    Juventus should go for him & less talk Alex Sandro is now so slogish in our defence

  • Avatar
    Reply Martinn June 9, 2021 at 10:28 am

    Yes and rid of Sandro. We’ve known this a long time!

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.