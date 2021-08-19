Adidas
Videos

Video: Juventus and Adidas unveil tri-colour third strip to be worn today

August 19, 2021 - 1:29 pm

Juventus have unveiled their new third strip for the upcoming campaign today, and will be wearing when we take on our Under-23 side in a friendly this evening.

Today’s latest shirt is a bright blue, white and yellow strip and brings a bright alternative to our other jerseys for the new season, and I can’t help but love it on initial viewing.

The unveiling video explains an underlying inspiration in the colours however, claiming that it references the pride that we have in our surroundings, and as a statement to the future.

Will you be looking to invest in the latest edition? Can you relate to the message underlaid in the video?

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo’s international team-mate insists ‘he will stay’ at Juventus

August 19, 2021
jorge1

Kaio Jorge reveals why he chose 21 as his Juventus shirt number

August 19, 2021
locatelli

Locatelli drops hint about his preferred jersey number

August 19, 2021

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply Joeke August 19, 2021 at 2:44 pm

    I hope they never wear this shirt….

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.