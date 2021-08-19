Video: Juventus and Adidas unveil tri-colour third strip to be worn today

Juventus have unveiled their new third strip for the upcoming campaign today, and will be wearing when we take on our Under-23 side in a friendly this evening.

Today’s latest shirt is a bright blue, white and yellow strip and brings a bright alternative to our other jerseys for the new season, and I can’t help but love it on initial viewing.

⚪️ !

Pre-season friendly

Juventus Under 23

Juventus Training Center

⏰ 18:00 CEST

https://t.co/Du9OiBZcbK pic.twitter.com/PoTNIzJXBT — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) August 19, 2021

The unveiling video explains an underlying inspiration in the colours however, claiming that it references the pride that we have in our surroundings, and as a statement to the future.

Always forward, never stand still. Introducing our new third kit for 21/22 by @adidasfootball!#createdwithadidas #LiveAhead — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) August 19, 2021

Will you be looking to invest in the latest edition? Can you relate to the message underlaid in the video?

Patrick