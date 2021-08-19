Video: Juventus and Adidas unveil tri-colour third strip to be worn today

Juventus have unveiled their new third strip for the upcoming campaign today, and will be wearing when we take on our Under-23 side in a friendly this evening.
Today’s latest shirt is a bright blue, white and yellow strip and brings a bright alternative to our other jerseys for the new season, and I can’t help but love it on initial viewing.
The unveiling video explains an underlying inspiration in the colours however, claiming that it references the pride that we have in our surroundings, and as a statement to the future.
Always forward, never stand still.
Will you be looking to invest in the latest edition? Can you relate to the message underlaid in the video?
Patrick
I hope they never wear this shirt….