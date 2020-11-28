Serie A, Videos

Video: Juventus and Benevento stop play to applaud Maradona

November 28, 2020 - 5:29 pm

Juventus and Benevento have stopped play in the tenth minute to tribute Maradona after his untimely death this week.

The Argentine famously wore the number 10 shirt to work his magic in world football, and it is a fitting tribute to one of the greatest to grace both Italian and world football with his magic.

The fact that he never played for Juventus is no matter as his football was a joy for any football fan to see.

What is your most memorable moment from his life?

Patrick

