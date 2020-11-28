Video: Juventus and Benevento stop play to applaud Maradona

Juventus and Benevento have stopped play in the tenth minute to tribute Maradona after his untimely death this week.

The Argentine famously wore the number 10 shirt to work his magic in world football, and it is a fitting tribute to one of the greatest to grace both Italian and world football with his magic.

🙏 Nouvel hommage à Diego Armando Maradona sur la pelouse de Benevento – Juventus, le jeu d'arrête à la 10ème minute pour honorer le légendaire numéro 10 ! pic.twitter.com/dNwOuIKexu — beIN SPORTS (@beinsports_FR) November 28, 2020

Juventus and Benevento paused in the 10th minute for a round of applause in tribute to Diego Maradona 👏 pic.twitter.com/5fri2JNj1s — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 28, 2020

Juventus and Benevento stopped their Serie A game in the 10th minute to pay their respects to Diego Maradona 👏 pic.twitter.com/Yu6MEyYSfO — Balls.ie (@ballsdotie) November 28, 2020

The fact that he never played for Juventus is no matter as his football was a joy for any football fan to see.

What is your most memorable moment from his life?

