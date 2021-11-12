Video –  Juventus and the meteoric rise of Women’s Football in Turin

Since the team’s establishment in 2017, Juventus Women have been playing a key role in spreading the sport across Turin and the rest of the country.

From their first match at the Allianz with a full attendance back in 2019, to the first Champions League encounter in the stadium, a short documentary from DAZN highlights the incredible growth of the sport throughout the city.

The video also features several professional players talking about their experience as well as youngsters hoping to play one day for the first Juventus team