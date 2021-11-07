Club News

Video – Juventus announce partnership with anti-abuse social platform

November 7, 2021 - 1:00 am

In a world where online bullying is becoming a major problem (especially for the younger generations), some strict measures need to be taken.

For their part, Juventus dropped a video on their official Twitter account, announcing their partnership with Pixstory, a social platform that encourages individuals to express their opinions online in a less violent atmosphere.

The clip included appearances from several Bianconeri stars, including Alvaro Morata, who received his fair share of online threats and insults from a section of Spain fans amidst the Euro 2020.

