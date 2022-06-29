Video – Juventus announce contract renewal with one of their shirt sponsors

On Wednesday, Juventus announced the signing of a contract renewal with Cygames, which is one of their shirt sponsors.

The Japanese company is a video game development studio established in 2011. Their partnership with the Bianconeri started in 2017, and it has now been renewed until 2024.

The company’s name and logo can be seen on the back of the Juventus jersey, right under the squad number.

The club’s official Twitter account dropped a video below to celebrate the occasion.