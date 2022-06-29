Vlahovic
Club News

Video – Juventus announce contract renewal with one of their shirt sponsors

June 29, 2022 - 11:30 pm

On Wednesday, Juventus announced the signing of a contract renewal with Cygames, which is one of their shirt sponsors.

The Japanese company is a video game development studio established in 2011. Their partnership with the Bianconeri started in 2017, and it has now been renewed  until 2024.

The company’s name and logo can be seen on the back of the Juventus jersey, right under the squad number.

The club’s official Twitter account dropped a video below to celebrate the occasion.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Bonansea Juventus

Nine Juventus Women stars in Italy’s final squad for the European Championship

June 29, 2022
Vlahovic Bremer

Torino director expects defender to turn down Juventus move

June 29, 2022
De Ligt

Juventus would use De Ligt’s sale to fund these three buys

June 29, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.