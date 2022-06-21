Club News

Video – Juventus announce summer tour in USA

June 21, 2022 - 11:30 pm

Between the 23rd and 30th of July, Juventus will take part in a summer pre-season tournament that will be played across different cities in the United States.

The Bianconeri will begin their tour in Las Vegas with a meeting against Mexico side Chivas de Guadalajara, before taking on Xavi’s Barcelona in Dallas. 

Finally, Max Allegri’s men will play a friendly test against the European champions Real Madrid in Los Angeles before taking the flight back to Italy.

