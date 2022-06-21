Video – Juventus announce summer tour in USA

Between the 23rd and 30th of July, Juventus will take part in a summer pre-season tournament that will be played across different cities in the United States.
The Bianconeri will begin their tour in Las Vegas with a meeting against Mexico side Chivas de Guadalajara, before taking on Xavi’s Barcelona in Dallas.
Finally, Max Allegri’s men will play a friendly test against the European champions Real Madrid in Los Angeles before taking the flight back to Italy.
🇺🇸☀️😎 We’re spending our summer Stateside, powered by @Jeep_People!
📌 Las Vegas
📌 Dallas
📌 Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/liIjWRD27d
— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) June 14, 2022
