After making the long trip from Turin to California, Juventus found out that their opponents Barcelona wouldn’t take part in the scheduled friendly due to a viral sickness in the squad.

Therefore, the Bianconeri held a training session at Levi’s Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

For their part, Weston McKennie and Dusan Vlahovic weren’t fit enough to train. Instead, they had some fun while playing American Football on the sidelines.

The official Juventus YouTube channel provided the highlights of the day which also includes a video call between Timothy Weah and his compatriot Christian Pulisic who recently signed for Milan.