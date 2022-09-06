Video – Juventus back in the game against PSG thanks to McKennie

Game on. Juventus are back in the Champions League tie against Paris-Saint Germain thanks to a wonderful header from Weston McKennie.
Football is a game of two halves and hopefully, that will be the case at the Prc des Prices this evening in Paris and Juve now stands a chance of getting something from this game.
The American rose above everyone else in the penalty area to make the game 2-1 and there is more than enough time for the lads to get at least another goal, though they will have to defend better than they did in the first half.
On at halftime, on the scoresheet. Weston McKennie pulls one back for Juventus 💪 pic.twitter.com/D8IcjkFp1d
Juventus pull a goal back in Paris 😨
Weston McKennie heads home after Donnarumma is found in no-mans land 🫢🇺🇸#UCL | #PSGJUV https://t.co/k2VuEIyKPj
Juve could have easily get a point or even win if it wasn’t for Bonnuci’s slow runs and Rabiot walking and leaving players unmarked. Such a shame these two still play in this team. Moyse Kean is so poor , he had the chance to pass the ball to Vlahovic to put him in an easy 1 on 1 but decided to run towards our own goal. Why not play Soule or Fagioli over Kean, he is practically useless. If Gatti was plaeyd instead of bonnuci none of those goals would have happened. Allegri, duh , when do u wanna get brave ? when u get sacked ?