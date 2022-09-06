Video – Juventus back in the game against PSG thanks to McKennie

Game on. Juventus are back in the Champions League tie against Paris-Saint Germain thanks to a wonderful header from Weston McKennie.

Football is a game of two halves and hopefully, that will be the case at the Prc des Prices this evening in Paris and Juve now stands a chance of getting something from this game.

The American rose above everyone else in the penalty area to make the game 2-1 and there is more than enough time for the lads to get at least another goal, though they will have to defend better than they did in the first half.

On at halftime, on the scoresheet. Weston McKennie pulls one back for Juventus 💪 pic.twitter.com/D8IcjkFp1d — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) September 6, 2022