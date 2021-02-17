Video: Juventus back in the game with one-touch Chiesa strike

Federico Chiesa may well have given Juventus the advantage in the tie with a crucial away goal, despite trailing Porto 2-1.

The Old Lady have been nullified for much of the match, a feat that the Portuguese champions deserve credit for, but all their hard work may be set to come undone.

Federico has pulled us one behind, which going into the second leg in need of a 1-0 victory would be a reasonable ask.



Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

The goal come from Alvaro Morata’s deep run after he was introduced in place of Kulusevski, and all of a sudden we are threatening to score another.

Patrick