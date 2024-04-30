The official Juventus YouTube channel has uploaded a video showing segments from the club’s training session on Tuesday as Max Allegri’s men began their preparations for Sunday’s clash against Roma.

The session began with routine warmups followed by a few passing drills before moving to a match between the ranks.

While he’s still waiting for his first goal in an official match this season, Moise Kean was in clinical form, as he and Federico Chiesa combined well to give their team the upper hand.