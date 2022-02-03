Zakaria
Video – Juventus begin their preparations for Verona as Vlahovic and Zakaria join training

February 3, 2022 - 8:45 pm

After sealing their respective January moves to Turin, Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria wasted no time before taking the field.

In the absence of some players who are still on international duty, Max Allegri has begun his preparations for Sunday’s Serie A encounter against Hellas Verona.

Both new arrivals appear to be in a good shape and already at ease with their new surroundings.

We must wait until the weekend to see if they will feature from the get-go, or if isntead be given second half cameos.

