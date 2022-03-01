Video – Juventus begin preparations for Fiorentina encounter with a depleted squad

Following a morale boosting win over Empoli on Saturday, Juventus returned to training on Monday, albeit with a depleted squad.

The Bianconeri will take on Fiorentina in the first leg of the Coppa Italia Semi Finals on Wednesday, but Max Allegri will have very few choices at this disposal due to a major injury crisis.

The training session was a light one for the most part, allowing the players to regain their fitness levels ahead of the cup clash which will take place at the Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence.