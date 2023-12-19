Following their disappointing draw in Genoa, Juventus resumed training on Monday while opening the doors for dozens of fans who attended Monday’s session.

The Bianconeri worked on passing and crossing drills with Max Allegri’s collaborators Simone Padoin and Francesco Magnanelli taking center stage.

The session ended with a match between the ranks. The side spearheaded by Dusan Vlahovic and Kenan Yildiz emerged victorious over the likes of Federico Chiesa and Arek Milik.

The Old Lady’s next fixture takes place at the Stadio Benito Stirpe in Frosinone. It will be the early Saturday kickoff.