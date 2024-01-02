On the first day of 2024, Juventus were on the training ground in Continassa as they began their preparations for Thursday’s Coppa Italia fixture against Salernitana.

The players sent their best west wishes for the new year while taking the field. The hierarchy was also present on the training pitch, represented by the club’s CEO Gianluca Scanavini, Football director Cristiano Giuntoli and sporting director Giovanni Manna.

The mood was visibly pleasant thanks to the recent positive results on the pitch, while the training session was a rather light one, aimed to help the players regain their physical condition following the weekend action.