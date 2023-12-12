Following last Friday’s victory at Napoli, Juventus resumed training with an intense session on Monday.

The Bianconeri have now launched their preparations for next Friday’s encounter against Genoa which will be held at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium.

Max Allegri’s men started with some warm-ups before working on passing and movement drills and then running a match between the ranks.

The contest seemed to be a tight affair with all the players looking to make a point. But it was Hans Nicolussi Caviglia who won it for his team by netting a goal right before the final whistle.