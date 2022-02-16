Video – Juventus begin their preparation for the Derby against Torino

After getting rested on Monday, Juventus began their preparations for Friday’s Derby Della Mole against their arch rivals Torino.

The Bianconeri held a training session at Continassa on Tuesday, as players worked on some passing drills as well as shooting while using diminutive goals.

Max Allegri’s staff then organized a game between the ranks, and Marley Ake was amongst the best performers as the highlights suggest.

Despite returning to training, Federico Bernardeschi had to work alone as he continues his road towards full recovery.