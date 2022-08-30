Club News

Video – Juventus begin their preparations for Spezia encounter

August 30, 2022 - 4:30 pm

On Monday, Juventus resumed training for their upcoming fixture against Spezia. After back-to-back draws versus Sampdoria and Roma, Max Allegri’s men can’t afford another slip-up on Wednesday.

The club’s official YouTube channel uploaded a video showing the squad’s preparations on Monday. Angel Di Maria took part in the training session as he nears his return to the pitch.

New signing Arkadiusz Milik is beginning to integrate with the squad, and will be hoping to make his first start sooner rather than later.

